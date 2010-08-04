© NLC

Jabil sends managers to China for check up

US based EMS provider Jabil Circuit is sending management to its China facilities to check the working conditions.

National Labor Committee claimed in a report that Jabil's facility is Guangzhou, China have illegal employees working temporarily. The employees are said having twelve hours shifts with a small number of bathroom breaks and are paid subsistence wages, according to Tampabay. The Jabil management has therefore been sent to China to check on these details.