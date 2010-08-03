Top 10 connector makers increase share

In 1980 the 10 biggest stood for 39,7% of the total world connector sales. In 2009 this number increased to 54%.

According to a report by Bishop & Associates, several factors such as globalization, contract manufacturing and design complexity are impacting the sales increase.



Contact Manufacturing has grown sharply, favoring big connector makers with a broad product range. Also, as electronics systems has become very sophisticated design complexity has become more important. Another growth factor is that several large connector makers have been having the resources to establish manufacturing facilities close to OEM companies.



However according to Bishop & Associates the majority of the increase among the top 10 connector makers is due to a high number of acquisitions.