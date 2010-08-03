Infineon: discussions with interested parties for Wireless Solutions Segment

Infineon Technologies AG is in discussions with interested parties about a transaction concerning Infineon’s segment Wireless Solutions (WLS). A significant progress has been made within these discussions.

The objective of a potential transaction is the strategic development of the segment Wireless Solutions (WLS). With an annual revenue of EUR 917 million, WLS has contributed approx. 30% to Infineon Technologies AG’s total annual revenue of EUR 3,027 million in the past financial year. Infineon views the positive development and position of the profitable segment as the main reason for the display of a strategic interest in the segment by several companies.