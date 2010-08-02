IPC: Rigid PCB up 25.3% for North American Market

© AT&S

Rigid PCB shipments for the North American Market were up 25.3% while bookings increased 29.3% in June 2010 from June 2009, reports the industry association IPC.

Year to date, rigid PCB shipments were up 19.3% and bookings have grown 35.0%. Compared to the previous month, rigid PCB shipments increased 13.7% and rigid bookings increased 9.7%. The book-to-bill ratio for the North American rigid PCB industry in June 2010 stood at 1.12.This graph has a zoom function.Flexible circuit shipments in June 2010 were up 14.8%, and bookings were up 11.0% compared to June 2009. Year to date, flexible circuit shipments increased 0.6% and bookings were up 15.5%. Compared to the previous month, flexible circuit shipments went up 28.1% and flex bookings declined 2.7%. The North American flexible circuit book-to-bill ratio in June 2010 remained high at 1.15.This graph has a zoom function.For rigid PCBs and flexible circuits combined, industry shipments in June 2010 increased 24.4% from June 2009, as orders booked increased 27.8% from June 2009. Year to date, combined industry shipments were up 17.6% and bookings were up 33.4%. Compared to the previous month, combined industry shipments for June 2010 increased 14.8% and bookings went up 8.6%. The combined (rigid and flex) industry book-to-bill ratio in June 2010 was 1.12.This graph has a zoom function.“The book-to-bill ratios for both rigid PCBs and flexible circuits remain well above parity, which suggests a positive outlook for the remainder of the year,” said IPC President & CEO Denny McGuirk. “Sales growth is stabilizing, but year-on-year growth in both segments is continuing in double digits,” he added.This graph has a zoom function.