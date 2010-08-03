Further investment in Anglia sales team

Anglia has further strengthened its sales and marketing team to ensure continued sales growth in a buoyant, with the appointment of Lorna Gauhl and Zoe Baxter-Jones as Key Account.

Gauhl will be supporting existing Anglia customers and developing new business in the East Midlands and South Yorkshire while Baxter-Jones will be responsible for the West Midlands and Wales.



Jim Ward, Sales and Marketing Director commented, "As the market recovery continues it is important that we maintain our ongoing investment in our customer facing sales team to support and develop new business opportunities. Anglia places a notable priority on developing strong and loyal customer relationships: this approach has proved successful throughout the recent market downturn."