Xenterio passes DIN EN ISO 13485 audit

German EMS-provider Xenterio has passed the certification audit for medical technology with excellent results.

The certification society Det Norsk Veritas – DNV confirmes Xenterio’s high production- and testing standards for electronic assemblies and systems according DIN EN ISO 13485 – Medical products.



The certification discloses further possibilities for Xenterio: „More and more companies require the certification according DIN EN ISO 13485 as standard for a cooperation with an EMS-partner. To fulfil this customer requirement, we have intensely prepared for this complex and high-class certification and are very pleased, that we have now passed the audit successfully”, explains Hans-Joachim Hermann, CEO of Xenterio GmbH.



„First and foremost we can assure our customers, that our quality management fulfils strict legal regulations and therefore we are a reliable partner for manufacturing electronic medical products”, he continues in saying.



Quality-Management-System has a high value at Xenterio. Since the first certification according DIN ISO 9001 in 1993 the EMS-service provider developed its quality system continuously and systematically. Successful recertification and certifications according DIN EN ISO 14001 (Environment), as well as EN 9100 (Aerospace) had followed.