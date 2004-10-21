Samsung awards Arrow Nordic

Arrow Nordic was recognised at the Samsung Semiconductor EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) Distribution Awards for its success in developing the manufacturer’s business in the region.



At the ceremony, which took place in Prague at the annual distribution conference, Arrow Nordic was presented with an award in recognition of its sales performance with the SRAM product line.



“Arrow Nordic has a long association with Samsung, including a highly successful ten year relationship in Norway, and this award demonstrates how we continue to strive for further improvements in the region,” said Helge Olsen, managing director, Arrow Norway.



Jo Van der Snick, distribution manager, Europe, at Samsung added: “This award is well deserved as Arrow has made a good contribution to our SRAM business. We look forward to them growing even further in 2004.”