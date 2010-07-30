Electronics Production | July 30, 2010
Thales revenue up 4%
Thales revenues: for the first half year of 2010 was €5.96 billion, an increase of +4%.
New order intake for the first half of 2010 amounted to €5,144 million, down 12% (-14% organically) compared with the same period of 2009, which benefited from large orders, in particular on export markets. The book-to-bill ratio stood at 0.86 at 30 June 2010. Exchange rate variations had a positive impact of €119 million on order intake, €67 million of which was related to changes in the value of the Australian dollar.
The order intake figures include three orders with a unit value of more than €100 million: two satellites for an affiliate of Gazprom in Russia, a logistic support contract for the Watchkeeper UAV programme in the United Kingdom, and a major order for in-flight entertainment systems. Orders with a unit value of less than €100 million, which had been the most affected by the economic environment in 2009, recorded a slight upturn in the first half of 2010. At 30 June 2010, the consolidated order book stood at €24,903 million, which is practically the same as at 31 December 2009 and continues to represent approximately 23 months of revenues.
