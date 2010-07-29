Benchmark sales increase by 22%

Benchmark has announced sales of $589 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2010, a 22% increase compared to $482 million for the same quarter in the prior year.

The company reported second quarter net income of $21 million. In the comparable period in 2009, the company reported net income of $12 million. Net income of $21 million, for the second quarter of 2010, represented a 74% increase in earnings per diluted share when compared to $12 million, excluding restructuring charges in the second quarter of 2009. The company did not report any restructuring charges in the second quarter of 2010. Sales for the third quarter of 2010 are expected to range from $590 million to $630 million.