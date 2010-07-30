Melexis increase revenue in Q2

At Melexis revenues for the second quarter were 55.8 million EUR, an increase of 98% compared to the same quarter of the previous year and an increase of 20% versus the previous quarter.

The EUR/USD exchange rate evolution had a positive impact of 2% compared to the previous quarter.



Gross margin was 26 million EUR, an increase of 168% compared to the same quarter last year and an increase of 27% compared to the previous quarter.



The operating result was at 14.9 million EUR, compared to a loss of 0.6 million EUR in the same quarter the previous year and a profit of 9.6 million EUR in the previous quarter. This represents an increase of 55%

compared to the previous quarter. R&D expenses were 13% of sales, Selling was 3% of sales and G&A was at 4% of

sales.