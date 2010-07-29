Foxconn to cut staff in China

Taiwan based EMS provider Foxconn planst to cut staff by three quarters at its facility in Shenzen, China.

The company will transfer most of its manufacturing base to other facilities in China. Foxconn will only keep Apple product assembly lines at the Shenzhen unit, according to Chinapost. The company decided to move to other cities in China as

the labour cost in cities around the coast are rising.