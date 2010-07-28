Teledyne acquires Labtech Microwave

Teledyne Technologies acquires UK based Labtech Microwave Packaging Group.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, a design and manufacture of custom electronic components and systems, announced today that it has acquired Labtech Microwave, a custom microwave packaging solutions and microwave components company, as part of the acquisition of Intelek plc.



Labtech Microwave Packaging Group, founded in 1984, and located in Presteigne, UK, specializes in the design and manufacture of innovative low cost custom packaging solutions utilizing low cost organic materials for monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs), MCM (Multichip Module), and higher level printed circuit board (PCB) applications.



Labtech Microwave Components Group, located in Milton Keynes, UK, is a designer and manufacturer with experience in producing high performance microwave components including DLVAs and broadband amplifiers from 10MHz-40GHz, pin switches up to 26GHz and a range of custom active and passive microwave components for multifunction sub-systems, which use discrete and MMIC designs. All of Labtech’s broadband amplifiers and microwave components are manufactured in a purpose built class 10,000 clean room containing thin film processing, automated chip and wire assembly, microwave testing and laser welding.



Adele MacLachlan, Sales and Marketing Director for Labtech Microwave, stated “all of the team are looking forward to the next chapter following Labtech’s 26 year history. Our core competencies are focused on solutions for the defense and communication markets up to 100 GHz, and the synergy with Teledyne Cougar will enable us to offer enhanced products and services to our global customer base. There has already been a significant positive impact with new opportunities for complex microwave mixed dielectric PCBs and GaN packaging.”



“By expanding our presence in Europe, Labtech Microwave is a welcome addition to our portfolio of businesses,” said Russell Shaller, Vice President and General Manager of Teledyne MEC. “Coupled with our Teledyne Cougar microwave component business in the US, Labtech’s component business augments our already strong position in the field of custom, high performance microwave components for the military, space, and communication markets. Labtech’s microwave packaging business brings new organic substrate processing technology to Teledyne and enhances our existing capabilities in contract manufacturing and valued added design services.”