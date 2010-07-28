Scanfil acquires 40% of IonPhaseE

Scanfil has made an investment on plastics technology branch and has acquired 40% of the shares of IonPhasE, which develops, produces and markets dissipative polymers.

IonPhasE Oy is an solution provider for dissipative polymers. IonPhasE develops and manufactures high performance dissipative polymers that help to control static electricity. IonPhasE products are utilized in wide range of industries like chemical, automotive, telecommunication and consumer electronics.