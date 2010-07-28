Holders Technology sees market recovery

The first half of the current year for UK based Holders Technology showed a marked recovery when compared to the first half of the preceding year and the picture for the PCB industry in Europe has shown a general improvement.

Further to reduce costs in order to meet competitive pressures the company have continued to seek to source more product lines from China and the Far East. This has inevitably lengthened the supply chain and has required a significant

increase in working capital in the period.



The benefits the company are seeing from these new sourcing arrangements and its continued drive to contain other costs lead them to believe that, providing there is no marked downturn in market demand, the PCB element of its business

will perform in line with the expectations for the balance of the current year.