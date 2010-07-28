Schweizer Electronic appoints new CHRO

Schweizer Electronic has appointed Nicolas-Fabian Schweizer as Chief Human Resources Officer for a term of 5 years as part of the strategic corporate development program.

Mr. Schweizer has gathered international experience mainly in the fields of law, human resources and organization development. After his legal education in Germany, Switzerland and the U.S., Mr. Schweizer initially worked as a lawyer in Germany before becoming corporate attorney and then Director Human Resources with an international passenger airport.



Afterwards, Mr. Schweizer changed to the consumer goods industry where he assumed a human resources position in Germany, and currently holds the position of a member of the European human resources management mainly responsible for the implementation of the strategic organization development of the British American Tobacco Group in

Western Europe



As of April 2011, Mr. Schweizer will be in charge of the Human Resources and Legal Departments, and will contribute to the enhancement of the corporate development of Schweizer Electronic.