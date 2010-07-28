Infineon’s Q3 revenues grew strongly

Compared to the second quarter, Infineon’s third quarter revenues grew strongly by 17 percent to Euro 1,209 million.

Combined Segment Result was Euro 163 million, a significant increase of 48 percent compared to the prior quarter. Net

income rose 59 percent sequentially, to Euro 126 million from Euro 79 million in the prior quarter.



“After a challenging 2009 fiscal year, we are executing extremely well in the current upcycle. We have come a long way in improving profitability and are now beginning to take aim at our ambitious goal of 15 percent and greater overall Segment Result margin”, said Peter Bauer, CEO of Infineon Technologies.



Summary outlook for the fourth quarter and the full 2010 fiscal year For the fourth quarter of the 2010 fiscal year, Infineon expects a high single-digit percentage increase in revenues and an increase in Segment Result margin of one to two percentage points.