Scatec Solar receives major order in Italy

Scatec Solar has signed a € 20 million agreement with the Solar Life Energy investment group to build a total of 7.2 MW solar PV systems on ten industrial warehouse roofs in the area of Milano, Italy.

The warehouses covered by the agreement are all located in the Milano area where international logistics companies have their Italian hubs and where solar irradiation is excellent. A total of ten large roofs will get PV systems fitted, and the expected annual energy production of 8.5 million kWh will be fed into the grid system providing energy for about 4,200 citizens and comparable CO2 savings (0.6 kg / kWh) of five million kg per year.