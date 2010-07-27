Sanmina-SCI post third quarter profit

US based EMS provider Sanmina-SCI posted a profit of $22 million for its third quarter. The company presented a loss of $42 million dollar a year ago.

Sanmina-SCI GAAP revenue in third quarter was $1.63 billion, up 6.4 percent compared to $1.53 billion in the prior quarter and up 34.4 percent compared to $1.21 billion in the same period a year ago.



Net income in the third quarter was $22 million compared to net income of $10 million in the prior quarter. GAAP net loss for the same period a year ago was $42 million.