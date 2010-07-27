Harting takes action against Chinese patent infringers

Patent infringements and plagiarism represent major problems in China, especially for the manufacturers of brand products. The Harting Technology Group has taken resolute action against a Chinese company that had copied its connectors.

Following in-depth investigations, the Espelkamp headquartered company took recourse to the Shanghai Second Intermediate Court and initiated legal proceedings for damage and injunction in connection with patent infringements. After proceedings of only four months the Shanghai court passed a judgment confirming the patent infringement and sentencing the respective manufacturer to discontinue the production and sales of the counterfeit products, as well as imposing the payment of damages.



The court judgment is an important positive signal for the Harting Technology Group, as this action not only weakens the market position of the opponent, but also issues a warning to current and future patent infringers. Harting is a globally active company and holds a particularly strong position on Asian markets. The Technology Group has filed patents in China since the beginning of the nineties, although their actual enforceability has been doubtful to date. The outcome of the recent proceedings demonstrates that intellectual property is also being protected in China in the meantime.