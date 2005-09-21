Digitaltest, Fujitsu Siemens strengthen<br> cooperation for testing PC-Boards

Fujitsu Siemens Computers, a European IT-manufacturer in Germany, has again chosen test systems from Digitaltest.

The company with it's HQ in Augsburg and further plants in Paderborn and Sömmerda is present on all key-markets in Europe, Africa and the Middle East with a unique range of Information Technology - from Handheld, Notebooks and Desktops through to Servers and IT Infrastructure Solutions.



The decision of Digitaltest to build a new test system generation was decisively driven by Fujitsu Siemens Computers in Augsburg, who have been a customer of Digitaltest for many years. Fujitsu Siemens Computers presently uses 12 test systems of the type MTS845 Sprint. These systems offer a maximum number of 2,048 non-multiplexed test channels. Due to increased demands in regard to test coverage, speed, increase of the number of test channels and an improved price/performance ratio, the development of the series MTS888 OMEGA was started three years ago. One of the first systems was installed in Augsburg in the autumn of 2004. The second system will be installed in the coming weeks on one of the 10 most modern Fujitsu production lines in Augsburg. The features of this system, which were agreed together with Fujitsu Siemens Computers, represent one of the technologically most perfected test systems, which are presently available on the international market.

