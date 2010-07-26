Iskratel receives order

Melbye Skandinavia will take a further step to become a major supplier of telecommunications solutions and has initiated cooperation with Slovenian based EMS provider Iskratel.

With a new technical support organization for active solutions, Melbye will be able to deliver complete solutions, standard or custom made. This also includes solutions that are compatible with existing systems.Melbye companies in Norway, Sweden and Denmark have recently experienced a huge growth in telecom segment.