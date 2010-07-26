Sales increase for Freescale in Q2

Net sales for the second quarter of 2010 were $1.11 billion, compared to $1.02 billion in the first quarter of 2010 and $824 million in the second quarter last year.

“Second quarter results showed continued growth in revenues and profitability for Freescale,” said Rich Beyer, chairman and CEO. “We are on a solid trajectory with four quarters of sequential growth, and our design win momentum continues to solidify our leadership in embedded processing solutions.



The reported loss from operations for the three months ended July 2, 2010 was $18 million, compared to a loss of $61 million in the first quarter of 2010 and a loss of $345 million in the second quarter of 2009.



Adjusted operating earnings for the three months ended July 2, 2010 were $136 million compared to earnings of $95 million in the first quarter of 2010 and a loss of $75 million in the second quarter of 2009.



Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization were $229 million for the second quarter of 2010, compared to $194 million in the first quarter of 2010 and $38 million in the second quarter of 2009.