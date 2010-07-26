Integrated Technologies chooses Europlacer

UK based provider Integrated Technologies is transferring one of its existing SMT assembly lines to its Shanghai facility and has ordered a replacement line from Blakell Europlacer.

In the face of booming business, the company has recently opened a factory in China to supplement its UK manufacturing capability allowing it to take on more orders.



The new line is to be installed in the 30,000 square foot Ashford facility in July and is part of ITL’s five year plan to continue growth from £14.5 million in 2007 to £29 million.