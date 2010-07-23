Celestica post loss in Q2

Revenue for the quarter was $1.59 billion, compared to $1.40 billion in the second quarter of 2009. GAAP net loss was $(6.1) million, compared to GAAP net earnings of $5.3 million, for the same period last year.

Adjusted net earnings for the quarter were $48.3 million, or $0.21 per share, compared to adjusted net earnings of $31.1 million, or $0.14 per share, for the same period last year. The term adjusted net earnings is a non-GAAP measure defined as net earnings before stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets (excluding computer software), restructuring and other charges, and gains or losses related to the repurchase of shares or debt, net of tax adjustment and significant deferred tax write-offs or recoveries. Detailed GAAP financial statements and supplementary information related to adjusted net earnings and other non-GAAP measures appear at the end of this press release.



For the six months ended June 30, 2010, revenue was $3.10 billion, compared to $2.87 billion for the same period in 2009. GAAP net earnings were $19.8 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to $24.5 million, or $0.11 per share, for the same period last year. Adjusted net earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2010 were $91.4 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to $64.7 million, or $0.28 per share, for the same period in 2009.