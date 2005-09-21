SMT & Inspection | September 21, 2005
The First SIPLACE from Singapore
Early this week, the first SIPLACE placement machine assembled entirely in the new Singapore "SIPLACE Center Asia" left the factory. With this shipment, the Electronics Assembly Systems division (EA) has implemented an important step of its "Go to Asia" strategy that reaffirms its commitment to serve the Asian markets to meet their rapidly changing trends in SMT technology.
In connection with the SIPLACE Assembly Centers in Norcross (USA), Shanghai (China) and Munich and the SIPLACE factory in Bruchsal, Singapore is now part of the SIPLACE Global Supply Chain.
The first machine "made in Singapore" is supplied to Singaporean customer Jurong High-Tech (JHT). This is why Siegfried Neubauer and his South-East Asian SIPLACE team handed over to JHT's President Mr. Lee a SIPLACE mapping calibration board.
From now, EA will deliver SIPLACE machines to their customers worldwide with the SIPLACE quality label "Made by Siemens" - independently on where the machines have been manufactured. In the future, the Singapore SIPLACE team will handle many strategic tasks especially for the Asian market locally including development, sourcing, assembly, logistics and of course product life cycle management.
Thilo Brandis, Head of EA, comments: "This set up is part of the global SIPLACE supply chain network that EA establishes to serve the global market even better. For the SIPLACE team, working closely in a global network has nothing to do physical distance. We demonstrate this every day at our plants in Munich, Bruchsal (Germany) and Singapore, where the R&D and production teams are always aware that they are part of a chain where each link plays an important role." The next goal has, at any rate, been defined. Machines designed and manufactured in Singapore are to be supplied in 2006.
During the celebrations, EA and the Nanyang University in Singapore reached agreement on jointly offering practical training and further training courses on electronics and microelectronics production. Graduates of these training courses will have excellent opportunities, as there is a lack of well-trained specialists in this sector in Singapore and other regions of South-East Asia. EA is not, however, just thinking of its own recruitment needs, their customers also require placement technology specialists.
