Electronics Production | July 23, 2010
Tyco post strong Q3
Tyco Electronics reported a net sales increase of 23 percent year-over-year, and 4 percent sequentially, to $3.08 billion. GAAP EPS were $0.72 for the quarter, compared to $0.05 in the prior-year period.
Sales grew 23 percent compared to the prior-year quarter and 4 percent sequentially. Organically, sales increased 24 percent compared to the prior year and 7 percent sequentially. By segment, and on an organic basis, sales in the Electronic Components segment increased 8 percent sequentially, with broad-based growth in consumer and industrial markets. Sales increased 17 percent sequentially in the Network Solutions segment due to increased capital spending in infrastructure markets and a normal seasonal increase. Sales in the Specialty Products segment grew 10 percent sequentially, primarily reflecting growth in aerospace and defense, touch systems and circuit protection markets. In the Subsea Communications segment, sales decreased 18 percent sequentially.
