Apple becomes second largest chip buyer

Apple is expected to become the second largest purchaser of semiconductors in 2011.

According to iSuppli, Apple is expected to become the worlds top buyer of semiconductors in 2012. In 2011 Apple will spend 16,2 billion USD on semiconductor spending and will leap over Samsung which will end up on third place in 2011. HP will remain number one thanks to its spending of 17,1 billion USD, reports iSuppli.