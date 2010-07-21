TSMC begins construction on GigafabTM

TSMC has held a groundbreaking ceremony in Taichung’s Central Taiwan Science Park for Fab 15, TSMC’s third 12-inch (300mm) GigafabTM and an important milestone in the company’s pledge to expand investment in Taiwan.

Fab 15 will be TSMC’s third GigafabTM, or fab with capacity of more than 100,000 12-inch wafers per month, and will also be TSMC’s second GigafabTM equipped for 28nm technology. Construction will be divided into four phases, and total investment over the next several years is expected to exceed NT$300 billion.



TSMC is scheduled to begin equipment move-in for the Phase 1 facility in June 2011, with volume production of 40nm and 28nm technology products for customers in the first quarter of 2012. More advanced process nodes will be introduced as TSMC’s technology development continues to advance.



TSMC will continue to expand capacity at Fab 12 in Hsinchu and Fab 14 in Tainan. Combined capacity of Fab 12 and Fab 14 currently exceeds 200,000 12-inch wafers per month, and is scheduled to exceed 240,000 12-inch wafers per month by the end of this year.