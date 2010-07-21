Philips expand in Hungary

The Netherlands based Philips will expand its units in Szekesfehervar and Tamasi in Hungary.

Philips will include production of 3D televisions in Szekesfehervar, while it will include the production of energy-efficient LED lighting fixtures in Tamasi, Realdeal reported.



The facility in Szekesfehervar is also producing electric shavers and vacuum cleaners. This unit could also later produce other household appliances