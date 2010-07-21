Ventec launches VT-4A3 thermally conductive laminate and IMS

Ventec Electronics (Suzhou) and Ventec Europe has launched its latest products in the range of thermally conductive and insulated metal substrates, VT-4A3, with a thermal conductivity of 3.0W/Km.

The material is currently available with 75um & 100um dielectrics, with the full range of copper cladding and aluminium backings. Dielectric thicknesses of 125um & 150um are under development and will be release in Q4 2010 along with VT-4A3 pre pregs.