Electronics Production | July 21, 2010
Elcoteq Q2 loss narrows
Significant improvement from previous quarter as operating result improves, cash flow turns positive and net debt decreases considerably.
Finland based EMS provider Elcoteq presented net sales 332.3 million euros in the second quarter 2010 (436.0 in April - June 2009).
Operating loss were -6.9 million euros (-11.5). Operating loss excluding restructuring costs were 3.0 million euros (-11.0). Loss before taxes were -1.7 million euros (-23.4).
For the first 6 months 2010, net sales were 552.9 million euros (906.0 in January - June 2009). Operating loss were -19.8 million euros (-49.8). Operating loss excluding restructuring costs were -13.6 million euros (-35.7). Income before taxes were 61.3 million euros (loss -73.3).
"During the past six months we have signed over ten new customer accounts with both large and smaller companies for a large variety of different types of services that cover the whole life cycle of products. We also have successfully started manufacturing LED lighting products for Philips in China and will expand their production to other Elcoteq locations in the second half of 2010”, Elcoteq's President and CEO Jouni Hartikainen said.
”We also successfully concluded the divestment of the St. Petersburg production facility and managed to reduce the net debt by 26% from the first quarter of 2010”, Jouni Hartikainen continued.
”A major disappointment in early July 2010 was Sharp's decision to put the KIN smartphone deliveries on hold after a rapid and successful ramp-up. We are presently in discussions with the customer on how to continue the cooperation.
During the latter half of the year, our focus will be on further improving our profitability and continuing to strengthen the balance sheet", Jouni Hartikainen concluded.
Net sales of the Consumer Electronics SBU in the second quarter were 251.7 million euros (328.1). The segment's operating income was 1.3 million euros (loss -4.6) and excluding restructuring costs 4.3 million euros (loss -4.6). The Consumer Electronics SBU made strong progress in reducing operating costs, expanding service content and developing the business mix towards higher margin products.
Net sales of the System Solutions SBU in April-June were 80.6 million euros (107.9). The decline was mainly due to the divestment of Ericsson-related operations in Tallinn, Estonia to Ericsson in July 2009. The segment's operating income was 1.7 million euros (1.5) and excluding restructuring costs 2.6 million euros (1.9).
On May 19, Elcoteq and Optogan CJSC completed the transaction whereby Optogan acquired 100 percent of the shares in Elcoteq's subsidiary in St. Petersburg, Russia including its premises and personnel of about 40 employees but excluding any customer agreements. The transaction reduces Elcoteq's total costs by approximately 2 million euros on an annual basis and had a considerable positive impact on the second-quarter cash flow.
Elcoteq has now consolidated all European electronics manufacturing and after market service activities to its units in Pécs, Hungary and Tallinn, Estonia.
The company bases component purchases and resource commitments on customers' forecasts. Sudden changes in customers' demand may cause the company to have excess inventories which are under customers' liability but which the company may have to finance for a certain period of time. The company makes a significant part of its purchases and sales in currencies other than the euro and currency fluctuations may result in deviations from business plans. The ability to provide the right service offering to customers is a key element in keeping existing customers and winning new customers. Under the changing market conditions, a failure to identify and respond to the customer requirements may prevent the company from achieving its strategic objectives and the above operative targets.
The company's key short-term operative challenges are to increase sales, proactively manage fixed costs according to sales fluctuations and significantly improve.
Operating loss were -6.9 million euros (-11.5). Operating loss excluding restructuring costs were 3.0 million euros (-11.0). Loss before taxes were -1.7 million euros (-23.4).
For the first 6 months 2010, net sales were 552.9 million euros (906.0 in January - June 2009). Operating loss were -19.8 million euros (-49.8). Operating loss excluding restructuring costs were -13.6 million euros (-35.7). Income before taxes were 61.3 million euros (loss -73.3).
"During the past six months we have signed over ten new customer accounts with both large and smaller companies for a large variety of different types of services that cover the whole life cycle of products. We also have successfully started manufacturing LED lighting products for Philips in China and will expand their production to other Elcoteq locations in the second half of 2010”, Elcoteq's President and CEO Jouni Hartikainen said.
”We also successfully concluded the divestment of the St. Petersburg production facility and managed to reduce the net debt by 26% from the first quarter of 2010”, Jouni Hartikainen continued.
”A major disappointment in early July 2010 was Sharp's decision to put the KIN smartphone deliveries on hold after a rapid and successful ramp-up. We are presently in discussions with the customer on how to continue the cooperation.
During the latter half of the year, our focus will be on further improving our profitability and continuing to strengthen the balance sheet", Jouni Hartikainen concluded.
Net sales of the Consumer Electronics SBU in the second quarter were 251.7 million euros (328.1). The segment's operating income was 1.3 million euros (loss -4.6) and excluding restructuring costs 4.3 million euros (loss -4.6). The Consumer Electronics SBU made strong progress in reducing operating costs, expanding service content and developing the business mix towards higher margin products.
Net sales of the System Solutions SBU in April-June were 80.6 million euros (107.9). The decline was mainly due to the divestment of Ericsson-related operations in Tallinn, Estonia to Ericsson in July 2009. The segment's operating income was 1.7 million euros (1.5) and excluding restructuring costs 2.6 million euros (1.9).
On May 19, Elcoteq and Optogan CJSC completed the transaction whereby Optogan acquired 100 percent of the shares in Elcoteq's subsidiary in St. Petersburg, Russia including its premises and personnel of about 40 employees but excluding any customer agreements. The transaction reduces Elcoteq's total costs by approximately 2 million euros on an annual basis and had a considerable positive impact on the second-quarter cash flow.
Elcoteq has now consolidated all European electronics manufacturing and after market service activities to its units in Pécs, Hungary and Tallinn, Estonia.
The company bases component purchases and resource commitments on customers' forecasts. Sudden changes in customers' demand may cause the company to have excess inventories which are under customers' liability but which the company may have to finance for a certain period of time. The company makes a significant part of its purchases and sales in currencies other than the euro and currency fluctuations may result in deviations from business plans. The ability to provide the right service offering to customers is a key element in keeping existing customers and winning new customers. Under the changing market conditions, a failure to identify and respond to the customer requirements may prevent the company from achieving its strategic objectives and the above operative targets.
The company's key short-term operative challenges are to increase sales, proactively manage fixed costs according to sales fluctuations and significantly improve.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments