Philips ramps up three 90nm products in Crolles2

Royal Philips Electronics announced that they will ramp up the 90nm manufacturing of three CMOS products to high volumes at the Crolles2 plant in France.

"Our strategic decision to develop 90nm CMOS as part of the Crolles2 Alliance and to jointly align the process technology with TSMC has given us the manufacturing flexibility we need to design and develop leading-edge CMOS products and to ramp them into production in line with customer requirements," said Frans van Houten, CEO of Philips Semiconductors to ElectronicsWeekly.



"By enabling short time-to-market coupled with security of supply, it has allowed us to meet two of the main criteria for maximizing our own and our customers' return on investment", he adds.



The Crolles2 plant was established February 2003 as a joint project with Philips' partners STMicroelectronics and Freescale with the prime target of developing CMOS technology from 90nm to 32nm processes.