Solyndra appoints new VP for North America Sales

Solyndra has announced that Corby C. Whitaker has joined the company as Vice President of North America Sales.

Mr. Whitaker was with United Solar Ovonics, a subsidiary of Energy Conversion Devices, since 2007, where he most recently was VP of North American Sales. Prior to United Solar Ovonics, Mr. Whitaker was director of sales and service for Johns Manville Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, from 2003-2007, where he managed sales of roofing systems and services.