TÜV Product Service acquires Laidler group

TÜV Product Service, a UK subsidiary of the TÜV SÜD group, has acquired the shares of the Laidler group of companies.

Operating from offices in Cleveland and Yorkshire, the Laidler group has consolidated sales of £2.6 million and 30 employees. Laidler has been growing at over 20% per year over the last two years.