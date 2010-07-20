Key component shortages limiting growth of LED backlight units for LCD TVs

Key component shortages limiting growth of LED backlight units for LCD TVs long-term outlook still strong, but shortages keep prices high in 2010.

Many LCD makers didn’t recognize the limited capacities of key material suppliers before fixing their LED TV panel shipment targets.



The LED backlight unit has emerged as a key factor in the TFT LCD industry, and is expected to maintain its growth momentum for the next several years. According to the latest DisplaySearch Quarterly LED Backlight Report, LED backlight shipments will pass those of CCFL backlights in all large-area TFT LCD panels and achieve 80% penetration in Q4’12.



There is no doubt that LED will be the mainstream light source in all LCD applications due to slim design, low power consumption and the fact that it enables high display performance. This represents an opportunity for display materials suppliers. For example, optical polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) used in light guide plates, white polyester (PET) for reflector film, and sapphire for LED wafer substrates.



However, LCD makers have been suffering from key component shortages related to LED backlights in Q1’10. PMMA shortages have limited production of TV light guide plates. Many reflector film suppliers were stretched between demand from LCD and solar cell applications. In addition, many LED makers faced a sapphire substrate shortage.