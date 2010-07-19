ml&s invest in Siplace

manufacturing, logistics & services GmbH (ml&s) is expanding its SMT production capacity with three placement machines of the new Siplace SX series.

The company, which is based in Greifswald, Germany, is taking this step to be able to handle the rapidly rising order volume from its customers in the automotive, manufacturing, telecommunication and renewable energy industries. ml&s also wants to improve its manufacturing flexiblity for highly complex products while ensuring its standard of quality in times of every more frequent product changes.