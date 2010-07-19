Nokia Siemens buys Motorola unit

Nokia Siemens are going to buy most of Motorola's wireless network infrastructure assets for $1.2 billion in cash.

Nokia Siemens expects to gain incumbent relationships with more than 50 operators and to strengthen its position with China Mobile, Clearwire, KDDI, Sprint, Verizon Wireless and Vodafone.



Nokia Siemens expects that based on revenue, with the addition of the Motorola wireless network infrastructure business, it will become the 3rd wireless infrastructure vendor in the United States, the 1st foreign wireless vendor in Japan, and strengthen its current 2nd position in the global infrastructure segment.



Approximately 7,500 employees are expected to transfer to Nokia Siemens from Motorola's wireless network infrastructure business when the transaction closes, including large research and development sites in the United States, China and India.