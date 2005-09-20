Voices raised for renumbering<br>of RoHS-compliant parts

According to a survey, made by Avnet earlier this year, a quarter of the components suppliers did not plan to issue new part numbers for the RoHS-compliant components.

Farnell InOne is now raising their voices to highlight the need for separate part numbers for lead-free parts. "We believe it's essential that design engineers know what their suppliers are shipping. The safety checks we are using are vital to achieve this," said Kevin Yapp, marketing director for Europe Asia-Pacific at Farnell to ElectronicsWeekly.



"The countdown to RoHS began some time ago. Engineers have to design-in compliant components now to have any chance of meeting the deadline next year," Yapp pointed out. "It's no good waiting for old stock to get flushed through - compliant components need to be readily available today", Kevin Yapp finished.