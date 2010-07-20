Success for MVTec in patent dispute

MVTec Software GmbH, Munich (Germany), is pleased to announce that it has received an initial determination in its favor in the ongoing patent dispute raised by Cognex Corporation.

The disputed Cognex patents all relate to matching technology. Following an eight-day hearing, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) has ruled in its initial determination that all of the patents are invalid. Because the ITC found the patents invalid, HALCON will continue to be sold and imported into the USA.



"MVTec certainly respects intellectual property rights - up to the point where they turn out to be based on questionable patents", says Dr. Olaf Munkelt, MVTec’s managing director. "We will continue to defend ourselves as well as our customers against any complaints that we believe are without any merit", he adds.



Based on its initial determination, the ITC will make a final determination on this case in November 2010.