Cookson opens flux manufacturing facility

Cookson Electronics has constructed a new Alpha soldering flux manufacturing plant at its Enthone 's-Hertogenbosch site, in the Netherlands.

The new plant has been designed for optimum flexibility, having no less than 11 mixing vessels and the capability to produce batch sizes from 100 to 7000 litres economically and efficiently. With an annual capacity of 1500 tonnes, the new facility boasts underground raw materials storage capacity of 110 tonnes and IPA storage of 40 tonnes, along with automated dosing; all in one ATEX zoned area. The installation has received independent certification from KIWA and is already in full production.



“The ‘s-Hertogenbosch plant is our European centre of excellence for Alpha soldering chemicals,” said David Crimp, Executive VP–CED-Europe. “The project team are to be commended for delivering a first class facility and establishing the six sigma organisation that operates it.”



The ISO 9001 and 14001 accredited site is also OHSAS 18001 certified. Supported by administrative offices and laboratories, the new facility took nine months to complete and is thought to be the largest purpose built chemical flux manufacturing plant in Europe.



“By concentrating our chemical manufacturing in one facility we are able to minimise product variability while enjoying economies of scale,” continued Crimp. “We have made a very substantial investment in this new facility, underlining our commitment to the European electronics assembly market and our confidence in its future.“