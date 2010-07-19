Electronics Production | July 19, 2010
QinetiQ to lay off 391 in UK
The company will commence consultation with its trades unions regarding a potential reduction of 391 employees primarily at its sites in Farnborough (Hampshire) and Malvern (Worcestershire).
The company has formally notified the trades unions of its proposals and will work with its employees and their representatives to carry out the process in a way which is fair and supportive to those affected. Around 130 jobs would be cut in Farnborough (Hampshire), 230 will go in Malvern (Worcestershire and about 30 more jobs cuts would be spread across its UK operations. No timeline has been given for the implementation of the cuts
Leo Quinn, CEO of QinetiQ said: "As we announced in May, our markets are likely to remain uncertain for some time, but we have a decisive programme of self-help to restore value. We are acting to make our costs more competitive and improve our productivity. We are reshaping QinetiQ to focus on our strengths so that we are better aligned with customer needs. Whilst we have no choice but to review the cost base of our business, our goal is to remain a full service provider and we will work with our customers, including the Ministry of Defence, to ensure that we maintain this capability."
