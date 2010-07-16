B3 Cable Solutions to close down

Cable manufacturing company B3 Cable Solution, based in Longford (Ireland) is to close down, resulting in the loss of 106 jobs.

The cable company, which manufactured copper cable for telecommunications company Eircom and other customers at their facility in Aghafad, has gone into receivership (June 30, 2010). All effords to find a buyer have been unsuccessful, the receiver Alan Flanagan of Deloitte told local media.



Now the facility will be closed down and all assets will be disposed of 'on a piecemeal basis', the reports continue.