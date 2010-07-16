Note has new CEO & President

Swedish EMS-provider Note has appointed Peter Lavesonas NOTE’s new CEO and President with immediate effect.

Peter Laveson is currently a Board member of Note and works as a Business Developer at Investment AB Öresund. He takes up his new position with immediate effect. Peter has many years’ experience of corporate development and change programmes in Swedish and international companies including AB Custos as Regional Manager for the Nordics, UK and Spain, in portfolio company Johnson Pump AB, and as a corporate developer at Accenture.



Note’s Chairman Stefan Charette commented: “It’s time for Note to get a new long-term CEO who can continue developing the company for the future. Peter has substantial experience of leading and developing operations and will be building on NOTE’s positioning as a leader on the EMS market. Note will be continuing to focus on profitable long-term customer relations, focusing on quality and delivery precision.”



The Board would like to thank the departing Acting CEO and President Göran Jansson for well-conducted efforts initiating the group’s extensive rationalisation and regeneration work, which has laid the foundation of the new NOTE.”