C&D - EMEA distributor of year awards

Awards for over achievement, best newcomer, customer growth, sales growth and design registration reflect importance of distribution channel.

The Power Electronics Division of C&D Technologies has announced the results of its EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) distributor of the year awards, in categories that range from best newcomer to customer growth. These awards, which are in addition to previously announced regional distributor of the year awards, reflect the importance that C&D Technologies places on the distribution channel in supporting worldwide growth.



Pan-European distributor Avnet EMG won the award for sales growth, in addition to the previously announced regional distributor of the year award. The company also received an award for over achiever of the year, alongside Dietrich and Blum of Switzerland, ETI in the Czech Republic, pan-European distributor Memec Insight, ISC Distrel of France, JM Elektronik and Maccon in Germany, and Finnish distributors Oy Flinkenberg, and Perel Oy.



Dietrich and Blum also won the award for customer growth, while the EMEA award for growth in design registration went to Lober SA of Spain. Winner of the newcomer award, for distributors who have joined the network within the past two years who are not yet eligible for other awards, was Eltech in Russia.



In presenting the awards, Rob Hill, the VP global distribution sales & marcoms for C&D's Power Electronics Division, congratulated the winners and thanked all of the company's distributors for their contribution to the business: "These awards were very closely contested and, in addition to the winners, there were other notable performances which didn't make the final line-up," he said.