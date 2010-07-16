New recruit extends DEK’s commitment to lean

DEK has appointed Lean Six-Sigma Black Belt, Liang Zong, as its new Business Improvement Engineer.

Joining DEK’s progressive Quality Department, the new recruit will be responsible for boosting company-wide efficiency through lean business improvement initiatives, in addition to developing its Quality Management Systems in the UK and China to help customers in these regions Expect More.



In her new role at DEK, Liang will facilitate and coach business improvement projects, making use of lean improvement tools in addition to supporting the Quality Assurance Manager in areas such as internal process auditing. These activities will enable DEK to identify and target areas for improvement, further promoting a lean culture, enhancing product and process quality and improving customer satisfaction in line with the company’s established ‘Expect More’ philosophy.



Liang will initially focus on supporting the lean improvement projects already underway at DEK, while also identifying processes that could be further improved. Using Lean Six-Sigma methodology, Liang will additionally work to enhance the company’s Quality Management System, based on the ISO9001 standard and designed to boost process control and ongoing improvement for enhanced customer value.



Liang joins the company as a qualified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and a Prince 2 Practitioner, with extensive experience working on several high-profile process and business re-engineering projects. Seeking to streamline processes to boost customer value, Liang’s lean expertise is further extended by her Six Sigma capabilities which use a proven framework and statistical tools to uncover root causes enabling understanding and reduction of process variation. A combination of both techniques provides a structured improvement approach, reinforced by Prince2, a process-based method driving effective project management.