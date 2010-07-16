Elcoteq heads for ISO/TS16949 in Brazil

The Elcoteq plant located in Manaus, Amazonas – Brasil is pursuing ISO/TS-16949 Quality Registration and Certification to serve the automotive customers.

Customer requirements for this market start with ISO/TS-16949 registration since the global tracking, communications and telemetric applications are becoming critical requirement, versus a luxury option in the past. International Automotive Task Force (IATF) and International Automotive Oversight Bureau (IAOB) mandate the ISO/TS 16949 requirements for registration and certification. This registration and certification process involves 4 rigorous stages:



1. Readiness Review Audit

2. Final (full thorough) Audit

3. Verification Audit and

4. Issuance of TS certificate and completion of registration.Manaus successfully completed the Readiness Review audit conducted on May 6, 2010 and the Final (full thorough) audit conducted from June 28 through July2, 2010.



Based on this thorough audit it was informed that Manaus Passed the TS audit. Manaus is preparing for the next steps to successfully complete the TS registration and certification process.