AOI Specialist joins Etek Europe

AOI Specialist Willie Roy has joined Etek Europe's team of experts.

He has worked in the Global Electronics industry for over 15 years, specialising in Automated Optical Inspection for the past 12. Starting out in 1998 with Machine Vision Technology (MVT) and continuing on with Agilent Technologies (following their acquisition of MVT in 2001).



“I am excited with the new opportunities joining Etek has provided - as one of the fastest growing and most prominent companies in the European Electronics Industry, Etek Europe focus on quality of products and services and I look forward to adding my experience and knowledge of AOI to their range of customer services”, comments Willie.



Mike Nelson, Managing Director of Etek says, “Having someone of Willie’s quality in our AOI team is a real asset that our customers will reap the benefits of. Etek’s personnel and skill base is at the core of our success and we will continue to expand our specialist knowledge and services in all areas of the process.”