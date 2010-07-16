Viessmann invests in Poland

Germany-based Viessmann invests in Legnica (South-West Poland) and is looking to hire around 100 new staff.

Viessmann is said to lease a new production facility near the local airport. The facility is currently managed through the local business incentives agency Strefa Aktywności Gospodarczej (SAG). The facility is said to offer employment for around 100 staff and Viessmann is said to start hiring the first (around 30) already this year.



The leasing agreement was signed for 15 years and Viessmann will invest ‘several million euro’ to adapt the building to serve its production requirements, local media reports. Completion is scheduled to be finnished by the end of August, with production starting in September/October.