Günther Holding takes over Rohwedder's mechatronics business

The locations of the insolvent Rohwedder AG in Bermatingen and Bruchsal (both Germany) will be taken over—with immediate effect—by the Günther Holding GmbH Hamburg, the insolvency administrator Dr. Volker Grub said.

The manufacturing location in Bermatingen will continue with some 100 employees as Rohwedder Macro Assembly GmbH. In Bruchsal, about 60 employees will continue as Rohwedder Micro Assembly GmbH. Both companies will be managed by Antonio Alvarez, CEO of Elwema Automotive GmbH Ellwangen (also part of Günther Holding GmbH).



Dr. Grub is very satisfied with the solution: "After the confusion during the previous 2 weeks, which are incurred by a non-binding offer from the Canadian engineering company ATS Automation Tooling Systems, I am happy that a promising solution was found so quickly. The Günther Holding and its subsidiary Elwema were—from the beginning—our preferred solution. Antonio Alvarez has developed Elwema Automotive GmbH, during the past 4 years, into a successful and innovative engineering company."