4-6 layer PCB's may turn back to Europe

According to research firm BPA there have turned up some indications that Chinese PCB manufacturers are becoming less willing to supply 4-6 layer boards.

This situation may now be of benefit for European manufacturers and this would mean that the toughest competition will be among the 8-18 layer boards.



A continuation of the rising oil prices will make local manufacturing more attractive. This will benefit areas like Eastern Europe and Mexico.